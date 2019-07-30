We still can’t believe it!
We would like to thank Rick Springfield again for taking the time to come and visit us July 19 and for his generosity toward our shelter. It was a once in a lifetime experience, and it was so amazing to see how much he genuinely cared for the animals.
We would also like to do a huge shout out to Kathy Bieloh of Moondance Jam and her staff for their support of our shelter pets. After Rick left Paws and Claws to get ready for his show, Craig Gilbertson from Moondance gave us a call and invited us backstage for an impromptu meet and greet Rick would be hosting for his fans with all proceeds benefitting our shelter pets.
We were then invited to watch his show from the side of the stage, and see him give an on-stage shout out to Paws and Claws and say one of our now-favorite quotes: “Dogs are Prozac with fur. If you have a dog you can’t be depressed.” It was a whirlwind experience, but it was all so incredible.
Thanks again to Rick Springfield, his fans, Kathy Bieloh and her Moondance team, and everyone else who has supported us along the way. We couldn’t do it without you!
With sincere gratitude,
The Shelter Pets and staff of Paws and Claws Rescue & Resort
