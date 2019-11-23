WHA capital levy was a win for students, communities

On behalf of the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Education Association, we would like to say thank you to the voters of WHA ISD 113 for approving the capital expenditure levy proposal on Nov. 5! We appreciate your support of our students and their education.

The passage of the referendum was a win for our students and communities!

With gratitude,

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley

Education Association

