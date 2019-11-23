WHA capital levy was a win for students, communities
On behalf of the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Education Association, we would like to say thank you to the voters of WHA ISD 113 for approving the capital expenditure levy proposal on Nov. 5! We appreciate your support of our students and their education.
The passage of the referendum was a win for our students and communities!
With gratitude,
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley
Education Association
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.