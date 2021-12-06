Where did they go?
Congratulations to the Lady Wolves Volleyball Team of 2021! When one considers there are l,244 high schools in the State of Minnesota, being No. 4 in the state is pretty darned good.
When traveling to Crosby to watch the girls win the Section 5A Tournament, we noticed a plaque on the wall of the Crosby-Ironton gymnasium, hanging next to the school’s trophy case. In the past, we have also seen plaques of recognition in other gymnasiums. The plaques list the names of all their school athletes who have continued on to play their sports in college. Wouldn’t it be great if our school had such recognition for our past athletes?
We have had a player on Minnesota’s National Championship Team of 1941. We have had a player on St. John’s National Championship Team of 1974. We have had girls play two sports in college. We have had athletes participate in college boxing and skiing. We have had four football players play for Notre Dame. We have even had a Walker athlete compete in the Olympics. That is pretty impressive for a small schools like WHS and WHA.
In “The old and the new” column in this week’s paper, there is a very tentative list of past athletes who have played their sport in college. The list is only tentative, as certainly there are many others. For example, the list shows only four Lady Warriors who played college sports and no lady athletes between 1989 and 2006. Surely there are many lady athletes missing.
Please check all of the lists very carefully, as we would not want to miss anyone and email your additions/corrections to ottoringle@gmail.com or s-mail to Box 841, Walker, MN 56484, and thanks for helping!
Otto Ringle
Walker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.