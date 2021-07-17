Why are lake associations important to Cass County?
Did you know there are at least 45 lake associations in Cass County? Some of them have been in existence for over fifty years; others are just trying to get started. There are a few that are struggling, but thanks to a few passionate people, the lake community association exists. Why are they important to Cass County?
Lake associations educate. Their purpose is to share information about how to care for the waters. Newsletters and websites share pertinent details about water quality, fisheries, and loons.
Lake associations build community. Boat parades, highway cleanup, and picnics are just a few of the ways the lake community benefits. And the towns and cities of Cass County benefit from the tourists that visit our areas.
Lake associations organize efforts and raise monies to fight aquatic invasive species. If your lake gets infested, the lake property owners hold the responsibility for treatments to eradicate the AIS. We are talking thousands of dollars in many cases.
The laws and ordinances are created by the DNR, Cass County Environmental Services, and even the state — not lake associations. We need those guides to protect the waters.
Cass County waters are some of the best in the continent. Let’s not lose them. Support your lake association.
Kathy Wagner
President, Wabedo/Little Boy/Cooper/ Rice Lakes Association
President, Association of Cass County Lakes (ACCL)
