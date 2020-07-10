Why?

Minnesota is one of the states where the governor and head of the [Department of Health], Jan Malcolm, have decided to place people with active COVID-19 cases in nursing homes, often in rooms with residents do not have COVID-19 and often without notice to a patient’s POA or their family.

Why are we doing this? To what end? We have already seen the disaster in New York and now are following their same path. A report from The Blaze shows 77 percent of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths are linked to [long term care facilities, which include] nursing homes.

Why is this being allowed? According to Gov. Walz a few weeks ago, they were buying a building in the Twin Cities for $6.9 million to house the bodies of COVID-19 patients who died. Is there any amount being spent to resolve this problem in Minnesota to keep COVID-19 patients out of nursing homes? If not, why not? Surely we need to protect the vulnerable.

Judy Kopesky

Hackensack

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments