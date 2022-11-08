Community support goes a long way for youth experiencing homelessness
Colder temperatures and shorter days mean greater worry for youth who don’t have a safe place to stay at night.
An estimated 13,300 Minnesota youth on their own experience homelessness over the course of a year, according to Wilder Research. That includes an estimated 5,800 minors ages 17 and younger on their own, and 7,500 young adults ages 18 to 24.
Most youth experiencing homelessness in our area are sleeping on the couches of friends, although some resort to their cars or tents for shelter.
During National Runaway and Homeless Youth Awareness Month in November, we want to thank the community for working with us to support these youth. Last year, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota in Brainerd provided one-to-one support, resources and referrals to 216 youth, with 52 receiving housing support through transitional living programs.
With community support, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota also provided clothing, household supplies, protective face masks and hand sanitizer, toiletries, food and other gift cards. Help with basic needs is where the community has played a significant role in supporting the youth we serve. If you can help, here are current needs:
• New socks, underwear, blankets, scarves, winter hats and earmuffs, gloves and hygiene products
• New clothing such as sweatpants, T-shirts, leggings and sweatshirts
• Towels and wash cloths
• Food/grocery/gas gift card donations and financial contributions
• Meal baskets or treats for youth over the holidays, and
• Shelf-stable food, such as canned goods, cereal, rice and pasta
Please also share this information with others who want to make a difference. Care from the community can make a huge impact in a young person’s life. To drop-off supplies or donate, call (218) 824-3766 or email maria.essman@lssmn.org
Lastly, if you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness and is 24 years old or younger, call (888) 828-4383 or visit our website to find support.
Maria Essman, program manager
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota
