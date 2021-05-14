Medical and mental health services within the prison system
Each day, men, women and children behind bars suffer needlessly from lack of adequate medical and medical health care. Chronic illnesses go untreated, emergencies are ignored, and people with serious mental illness fail to receive necessary care.
For some people, poor medical care turns a minor sentence into a death sentence.
The failure to provide prisoners with access to needed health care too often results in tragedy. It also violates the U.S. Constitution.
Forty-five years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Estelle v. Gamble that ignoring a prisoner’s serious medical needs can amount to cruel and unusual punishment, noting that “[a]n inmate must rely on prison authorities to treat their medical needs; if the authorities fail to do so, those needs will not be met. In the worst cases, such failures may actually produce physical torture or a lingering death[.]... In less serious cases, denial of medical care may result in pain and suffering, which no one suggests would serve any penological purpose.”
The overwhelming majority of people behind bars will someday be released. Providing prisoners with care today means having healthier neighbors who will be contributing members of their community in the future.
Now, it’s your turn! I would like to hear of your experiences and/or concerns regarding the treatment of people with mental health issues and the lack of medical and/or mental health services while incarcerated. I may be reached at: gottahavehope38@gmail.com
Mark Jacobson
Peer Support specialist, Winona
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.