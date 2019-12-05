A thank you from First Widows, Widowers Club
November’s First Widow and Widower’s Club brought us the theme of “Gratitude.” As a group — a family — we breathed this theme in together.
We started with a delicious home cooked buffet style meal. We thank Kim Beal for her scrumptious wild rice bread, and Pam Hunt for her incredible chocolate cherry cake. Sharing a meal together is always such an intimate and heartfelt way to begin our night.
We had generous door prize sponsors, too. Thank you to Doug and Mary Jo Wolter of Lakes Area Powersports. We are so blessed!
Next, we enjoyed a time of laughter and fellowship with our Chat Pack time. Each guest was given a random question to answer at their table. Giggles ensued as our guests walked down memory lane with some of their answers.
We then had the sweetest song birds join us to bless us with entertainment. Greg and Kiki Webb of dancing Light. They bring such joy, peace, contemplation, and healing to our time. We loved each every beautiful moment with them.
We also want to thank four special senoritas (you know who you are) for blessing us this month with a financial contribution.
Speaking of blessings, a thank you to our friends Scott and Sheila Tompson for their love offering! We appreciate you, friends!
As usual our postcard gal Rachele Wales did not disappoint. We are so thankful for her devoting her time, talent and treasure to sending out monthly invites to our regular attenders. If you would like to attend the FWWC or know someone who would benefit from attending, or have any questions, please contact Mike and Stacy Little at (218) 547-1331 or send inquiries to quake@eot.com. We are also always looking for monthly sponsorship to offset the cost for the meal we provide, gifts for our guests, door prizes, table decorations, and so on.
The First Widow and Widowers Club meets on the last Monday of the month. The Dec. 30 meeting is at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30) at Cornerstone Church with a buffet-style meal provided. The theme is Christmas Celebration!
Mike and Stacy Little
FWWC facilitators
