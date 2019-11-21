Who is responsible?
Nature’s tree lovers are in despair for the trees that no longer fill the air and won’t be replaced for many years yet to come.
Who is to be blamed for the thoughtless, murderous devastation of nature’s trees on the east side of Hwy. 371 between the Casino and Upper Ten Mile Lake Road, and on County Road 49 between Hwy. 71 and Hwy. 34?
The gorgeous, brilliant fall-colored leaves that adorned many of them, the limbs that became a home to tweety birds and a resting station for ravens, crows and eagles, too have disappeared. The beautiful needled pines that become all dressed up for the Christmas season with whitened silken furs of fleece will also be missed and may result in temporary distress for many locals who will view the ugliness many times a week and viewing travelers too, for many years ahead.
In my opinion, the persons responsible for protecting our natural resources should be reprimanded if they are to be responsible for allowing this to occur. Lawmakers, if they allowed this to occur, should be removed from officialdom by your votes.
Suggestion: by law, a 50-foot width of all standing live trees must be non-removable along each side of all traveled roads wherever and whenever possible. New businesses being started would be excluded from this mandate.
Many trees are beautiful in their own way and habitats for birds and happiness for viewers along life’s way. Tree lovers are viewing momentary distress along Hwy. 371 today and for many years left to come, because of thoughtlessness by some.
Byron Hoffman
Hackensack
