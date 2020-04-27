Changes needed in Cass County Social Services
As a former social worker and supervisor at Cass County, I wanted to follow up to the recent letter to the editor, “Is there a Trojan horse in Cass County?” Social work is hard. We work with people who are facing the most challenging and heartbreaking situations. It is frequently a thankless job and burnout is high.
If a social worker had a dollar for every time they heard, “I couldn’t do what you do!” they probably would have enough to take a really nice vacation, if not quit working in social work all together.
In the 17 years I worked in child protection, it was not the families that burned me out, if anything they are what kept me going. The most challenging part of working in child protection for me was working with uninformed professionals that had their own agendas, this included my own agency. The administration at Cass County takes pride in their trauma informed practice and team, yet it never seemed to be more than a surface level effort.
The definition of “trauma informed” in Cass County is that they are informed of how to inflict trauma, and this is very evident in the turnover rate. At this point Cass County CPS can barely keep an employee through their six-month probationary period, and are chronically understaffed. In my years at Cass County turnover is largely due to the working conditions of Cass County. Management frequently were focused on exerting dominance and making sure workers knew their place. Over and over I watched, and experienced myself, workers being targeted. You learn quickly that if you spoke up that your cases would suffer.
Management is quick to make judgments about the work a social worker is doing or what is going on in a case with very little facts, and no willingness to learn more. They do not value the knowledge or experience of the workers who are actively working with the children and families; they think they know better.
If a worker fights for a family they may find that all of a sudden they are no longer assigned to the case, or worse, management may take away another case that they have been working hard on, with no explanation, no transition, no explanation to or closing meetings with families. If you dare to ask for help, because of being overwhelmed or having a high caseload or a difficult case, you will most likely be targeted instead of helped; perceived weakness is exploited.
Over and over I have watched Cass County break workers and have watched good social workers leave broken in the way you often see victims of domestic abuse or addictive families broken.
My ultimate point is that this is hurting the children and families of Cass County. So many families have suffered multiple changes in workers, and every time they lose a worker, they lose trust in the system. They lose the progress they have made, because there is typically no information shared from worker to worker. If the files are up to date they most likely were not read prior to starting with a family, and the attitude toward the family is provided by people who have only heard of them and have not worked with them.
Families suffer delays in reuniting with their children, getting services, having visits and resolving their case. From a humanistic standpoint it is unacceptable and Cass County is causing harm.
From a financial standpoint, if I were a taxpayer in Cass County, I would be very, very angry, because Cass County is throwing away money hand over fist. Cass County is not invested in retaining workers, treating them well and supporting them so they can do the good work of the county, and at the end of the day it is at the expense of their citizens.
I loved my job, I miss a lot of things about it, but I do not miss Cass County, and I know of many other former employees that feel the same way. What will it take, and how long will it be allowed to go on? How long will the commissioners of Cass County turn a blind eye to how social services is run?
Nicole Davis
Nevis
