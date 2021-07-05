It’s time to recognize Boy Scouts Troop 40 scoutmasters
Beginning in 1921, Troop 40 of the Boy Scouts of America in Walker have seen a great number of boys develop into very upstanding young men of the community. Many of these young men have continued to live in the Walker area; some have moved on to different states, cities and towns, but the training learned as “Scouts” will always be a part of their lives.
Under the training of Rev. Wm. Hammond, the Troop 40 organizer, my dad Jake Licke learned the many positive sides of the scouting movement and practiced them throughout his life. He practiced many of the shouting virtues, as many of the past scoutmasters and young men have done.
I feel the community of Walker and surrounding areas have an opportunity to show their appreciation of the scoutmasters who served this community for so many years. To recognize and commemorate these scoutmasters of Troop 40, with a bronze plague of acknowledgement and appreciation is long overdue.
The family of Jake Licke would like to thank the Walker community for the years of service he spent working with the “boys” of Troop 40 BSA.
Elaine (Licke-Ogle) Brown
Bossier City, LA
