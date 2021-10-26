‘The old and the new’ column
A big thank you goes out to Otto Ringle and his column, “The old and the new.” What a treasure we have in this area with a writer of his stature. Thank you, Otto, for writing about your mom and the Walker Sons of Norway (Skogvannet). So sorry your mom, you, and your sister were not able to progress on the piano. I fall into the same category.
Of course, it takes more than one or two individuals to make an organization go. Hazel Osen is a great help as a greeter, helping in the kitchen for treats, and helping to get the Viking ship go down the street. Karen Osmundson, our vice president, has helped a time or two. She would help us more if she was in better health.
Doris Nelson, is a great secretary. She keeps track of our membership, gets the minutes done and makes sure that the meetings go on. She is not going to let us fold. John Aamodt is a stickler as our treasurer. He has called the home office in Minneapolis many times and made sure that all of the money is accounted for. He is not going to let us fold either.
We thank Hope Lutheran Church for letting us put on our programs there on the third Thursday of the month. We thank Cal and Sue Marjamaa for letting us use their home for our annual picnic. We thank all the people who volunteer to serve treats after our programs. It would be nice if more people came out for our programs. There sure are some outstanding presenters out there whether they be musicians or historians. It’s amazing the talented people that come out of the woods around here!
Thank you!
Rolf Smeby
President, Walker Sons of Norway
