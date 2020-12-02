At the right place, and right time

Last Saturday, Nov. 21, my morning “running” chores were getting later and later, so, it was almost noon when I pulled into the recycle area behind Walker Home Center. Right in front of me was a new red pickup. The couple were unloading, flattened U-haul boxes.

I quickly rolled down my window and hollered, “Stop! I can use that box.” He heard me, she didn’t, but he let her know what I said.

“This one?” she motioned. I nodded. She brought that huge box and five more just like it to my car. She proceeded to place them all into my car without my help, while we visited.

I want everyone to help me welcome the newest residents just moving in, up on Campfire Bend. They were so helpful. They seemed joyful that their boxes were getting a second life.

I know they will be an asset to our community. This is how I am telling them thank you and welcome to our community. If I had been five minutes earlier or later, I would have missed meeting them. You may call it “right place, right time.” I definitely call it God-guided.

Winnie DauSchmidt

Laporte

