Voters deserve the truth
Rich Siegert, Beltrami County Republican Party chair, attacked Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht in a letter last week. The Bemidji Pioneer refused to print that same letter because it had so many inaccuracies.
The City of Bemidji has $64.8 million in outstanding debt. The vast majority of that debt ($58.9 million) is in bonds not paid by property-taxes. They are paid by sales tax, utility payments, liquor store profits, and land sales. Most of the city’s debt was incurred before Mayor Albrecht was elected to council or mayor. The biggest project, the Sanford Center ($45.7 million), was constructed after a voter approved referendum in 2006. Bemidji maintains an “A1” bond rating from Moody’s because of our strong financial profile, prudent financial management, and sizable reserves.
Bemidji’s tax rate is 53 percent and has remained flat over the past five years. It is one of the lowest rates among comparable cities, including Grand Rapids where the tax rate is more than 80 percent. In Bemidji, we’ve been able to grow our levy to provide essential services and amenities thanks to an average of $33 million in new development over the last 10 years.
While the hotel project that was mentioned did lose money by the investors, the city was made whole for our investment. We loaned $400,000 of economic development funds to the developer to build the “link” between the Sanford Center and the hotel. The security on the city’s loan required that the completed link be deeded to the city, which it was. We have the asset, not the cash. We invested economic development funds to get something the city wanted — a connection from the adjacent hotel to the Sanford Center. The hotel was sold and has been successfully operated since 2018.
Bemidji City Council made a good business decision when we voted to build a new liquor store to replace a 40-year old, inefficient store. Liquor profits generate $450,000 annually for the general fund and reduce property taxes. No property tax money was used to purchase property or construct the new store. The city paid $775,000 cash from liquor store reserves (profits) for the property. The construction was funded by a revenue bond of $3.5 million that is paid by liquor profits, NOT property tax dollars.
The new store offers customers more convenience and broader options, includes more storage for warehouse buying and pricing, and provides a safer, more productive operation for employees who are UFCW union members. Our sales are up 30 percent year-over-year as of this month, a tremendous benefit for Bemidji property taxpayers.
It’s unfortunate to see Mr. Siegert resort to distorting the truth for political gain and disparaging the community that he calls home. We need a leader who can speak to truth and work to strengthen our Northern Minnesota communities. That leader is Rita Albrecht.
Michael Meehlhause
Bemidji City Council, Ward 1
