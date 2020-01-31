Shame on you Beltrami County

I agree with the Headwaters Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bemidji who stands in opposition to the decision made by the Beltrami County Board of  Commissioners denying the settling of refugees in Beltrami County.

When this decision was in the paper, I wrote a letter to the editor to the Bemidji Pioneer that was printed Jan. 22 in the editorial section. Here is this letter:

I live in Hubbard County, your neighbor. I was so very ashamed of the people who voted to reject refugees settling in Beltrami County. I looked at the picture in the paper of all those white faces, and I wondered how many of those folks belong to a church and espouse to be Christians.

I hope this decision is not final. Sadly Beltrami County is the first in the state to vote for this order. I sure hope this is not a trend.

If the commissioners call for a vote on this issue in my county, I shall stand up and speak out against this executive order from President Trump, placing  the decision in the hands of local government.

Martha Vetter

Laporte

