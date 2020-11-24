LaDuke lies about Line 3
This past week Winona LaDuke appeared on Almanac where she made several amazingly offensive statements and lies about Line 3.
Aside from her comparing Line 3 to the Holocaust concentration camp Auschwitz, she also made some brazen claims about the Union Laborers who would be working on this project, attempting to defame them.
She claimed that those who would be working on this project are already looking for dates and planning horrible things for when they get to Minnesota, and that they are all out of state.
Let’s clear some things up. First off yes, there will be pipeline workers coming from out of state, but a large majority will be local union laborers from across Minnesota.
Some of these workers haven’t been able to work in their home state for years. Trying to portray people who live here as sex traffickers because you don’t like this project is disgraceful.
Those who will work on this project care just as much about the community as you do, and do it in a far more respectful manner than yourself. These workers are going to help bolster local economies, and make sure that we are getting the best pipeline possible.
Winona LaDuke seems to think she can do or say anything because she and other opponents of this project didn’t get their way.
That’s wrong and not the case. People are going to remember the way you acted and the way you treated the people of this state who are trying to make a living just like you.
Line 3 is what is best for this state, and it will be built by people who work hard and have respect for this state and local communities. Let’s build Line 3.
Kenny R. Hilton
Owner Harry’s Bar & Grill
Hill City, MN
