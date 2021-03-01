Overcoming my fear of
going to the dentist
When the Lord uses a group of folks that operate as a tight unit to overcome a lifelong and debilitating fear and phobia, it is hard to put it into words. Beloveds, that happened to me recently. Let’s do some sharing first!
In the United States it is estimated that 75 percent of adults experience some degree of dental fear, ranging from mild to severe. I would say I fall in the incredibly severe range.
A few years ago after sharing said fear with a dear friend a recommendation was made — Pederson Family Dental in Walker. I made an appointment with Dr. Michael Pederson. At the time I was experiencing excruciating pain in my mouth, I thought that when he saw me and X-rayed me he would then tell me all of the teeth on the upper right side of my mouth needed to be pulled. Nope. Not at all. He diagnosed me with Trigeminal Neuralgia, a rare and often misdiagnosed nerve pain. He knew his stuff!
Trust started then. Fast forward to recently, I broke a filling off with an existing tooth. His staff got me in quickly. Kelly, the receptionist who took my call, was not only warm but so very, very kind in every way. With only a few days wait Dr. Pederson examined me and it was decided I would need a crown. He explained why, in caring detail.
An appointment for said crown was made just a few days later. From the moment I walked in I felt totally safe, totally comfortable and totally accepted by each and every staff member. I am certain that running a business like a dental clinic during these times has so many unseen stressors and challenges. I never felt one. The atmosphere was so warm, so full of true joy.
Before we even began I noticed the gentle and caring ambiance created to make each guest feel so comfortable. From the incredible precautions taken during COVID times, to the great communication between the staff. It was like observing an incredible relay team in total sync.
When I got to my procedure room and sat down, a wonderful view of Leech Lake was in my direct sight. Christmas music played in the background at the perfect volume. I could hear the staff enjoying one another’s company. I heard laughter, and once again, sensed joy. Even the screen saver on the computer ministered calm. Beautiful changing scenery; everything from gorgeous waterfalls to lush green grass. I didn’t feel like a client there, I felt like family.
During my procedure Dr. Pederson and his incredible assistant Megan talked me through every step. Each sound, each smell, each taste. Several times during the procedure he would stop and ask if we could take a few deep breaths together, and each breath would give a little break. Pretty soon I could feel the tension in my shoulders, hands and literally all the way down to my feet release. I started creating new memories in my mind with each sound and smell as I closed my eyes, relaxing.
The whirring of the drill became a memory of me chasing my youngest grandbaby around with her new and loudest toy. The smells became a new memory of taking my eldest granddaughter to a campfire this coming summer. I shared each one with Dr. Pederson and Megan. We all shared laughter together.
As I was preparing to leave I finally was able to identify my entire experience from start to finish in one word; — peace. Peace from being accepted where I was, which was fearfully. Peace at having people come alongside me in that fear, and help me work through it with something that supersedes even the most incredible professionalism, and that is compassion. There was no judgment, only care.
My heart is full, and I am looking forward now to seeing more of each and every person there for so many reasons. It is clear that attitude reflects leadership, and I am eternally grateful for the leadership at Pederson Family Dental in Walker, because the name says it all — Family.
Stacy Little
Walker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.