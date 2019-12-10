Is President Trump a
dictator?
When I first read Martin Steffel’s letter in the Dec. 4 issue of The Pilot-Independent, the first thing I thought was here was another poorly educated white individual who supports President Trump.
After many hours of research I finally realized why there are many people who now say it is a waste of time requiring students to say the Pledge of Allegiance in school and the time could better be used to explain what the pledge actually means.
It starts off “...and to the Republic for which it stands...” All these years I have believed our government was a Democracy, which it is not. It is a Republic governed by a constitution. The pledge also states “...with liberty and justice for all.” The all means every citizen and not just the majority of white citizens. This liberty and justice is guaranteed by our constitution.
The president’s impeachment hearings are not “A waste of time and money” but the most important job Congress can do. Our founding fathers who wrote the constitution had just fought a great war to get our freedoms from the King of England and wanted to ensure we were never ruled by a King or dictator again.
They set up the government to have three co-equal branches. The President, Congress and Courts were to be a check on each other to be sure we didn’t get a dictator. President Trump has said he can do anything he wants and his appointed attorney general has said he can not be indicted for any crime while he is in office. If this is so, we now have a dictator ruling us.
It is important that he not only be impeached by the House but the Senate must remove him to protect the constitution and the rule of law. I fear the Republican senators will be more interested in protecting their own jobs and do nothing and in the future a president will know he can do anything he wants as long as his party has control of the Senate or the House. We will end up with what our founding fathers feared the most — being ruled by a dictator.
What other president has had 34 individuals indicted? The Mueller report cost $34 million but brought in $48 million in fines from eight of Trumps’ supporters convicted of crimes. There are 12 other indictments that are part of on going investigations. He is running the most corrupt administration I have ever seen.
Mr. Steffel obviously does not understand how laws are passed. In the House there have been 400 bills passed with President Trump in office — 275 of them even had bipartisan support. The Republican Senate has been the road block and has not passed 80 percent of the bills sent to them.
For years we have heard how the country’s deficit is so large that social programs like Social Security and Medicare must be cut. Under President Trump the country has added a trillion dollars a year to the deficit. He is the one holding up progress on infrastructure by insisting money be wasted on a wall that is not needed and would only add to a larger deficit.
We waste billions of dollars fighting wars to force our views on others. China is building modern infrastructure and in a few years they will be the dominant economic power. The advancements they have made over the past 25 years are amazing.
Collin Peterson is the only Democrat to vote with Republicans not to hold impeachment hearings and yet Republicans are still running a generic ad against him saying he didn’t.
Leonard Zimmer
Walker
