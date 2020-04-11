Is there a Trojan horse in Cass County?
I began my career with Cass County Health, Human and Veteran Services on March 25, 2019. Since then I have witnessed nine workers — one being a supervisor — leave the child protection team in Cass County. I have also witnessed a couple co-workers from other units leave due to the toxic environment that emanates from the child protection team. I have also witnessed Cass County’s upper management take what is said in the exit interviews and twist it to make Cass County look better.
Is there proof of this? No. But I am friends with the majority of those that left, and they walked me through what they said in their exit interview.
Being a child protection worker is a stressful occupation, the burnout should not be happening from dealing with co-workers and supervisors.
According to the governor’s task force, screening teams are to consist of members of several different agencies. This means social services, law enforcement and the county attorney. The current supervisor and upper management are aware of this rule, but there have been multiple times intakes have been screened alone. Multiple intakes have been screened out that cannot according to DHS rules (sexual abuse/physical abuse/drug related intakes).
When brought to the county administrator’s attention, he informed everyone that there are plenty of child protection positions open in the state of Minnesota and if we cannot make it work that he would rather be short-staffed and have us leave than be a problem.
Clearly there is an issue and if that means firing upper management and starting over it would be better than losing all good workers and starting to get no applicants. For those familiar with “The Iliad,” currently Cass County has a Trojan horse in its midst. The question becomes will that Trojan horse bring about the ruin of the county or will someone do something about the situation before that comes about?
Ashlyn Hansen
Park Rapids
