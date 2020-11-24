Excellent online Veterans Day service
Another Veteran’s Day has come and gone. This one was a bit different as with many things COVID 19 has prevented gatherings to celebrate. The Minnesota State Veterans Services did provide us with an excellent 30-minute online presentation and I hope we all had a chance to watch it. I use this day to connect with as many of my fellow service members whom I have served with and those that I know locally.
Colonel Kelly Nelson and Mr. Gary Raymond went to WHA and put up 20 tiles on the Wall of Honor. He has a few in the cue as they continue to honor those graduated from or are closely associated to WHA. If you get the opportunity to look over the Wall of Honor and you notice we may have missed someone let us know and we will update as necessary.
I would like to thank Ms. Dodd and 7 of her students who participated in the VFW’s Voice of Democracy program. Of the 7 packets received we picked out the top 3 and forwarded them to the 6th district judges who will forward the best of the best to the Minnesota VFW who will then forward to the National VFW. The top prize is $30,000 and we would love to see our WHA students get to that level.
If you are a veteran and want to continue helping veterans and our community consider signing up with the American Legion post 134 or the VFW post 2701. Our Legion meetings are the 3rd Thursday of the month at 7 pm and the VFW meet on the 2nd Monday of the month at 5:30 pm. Both meet downstairs at the Legion in Walker.
Stay well and keep your powder dry,
Ryan Pels
Walker
