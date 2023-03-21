Rep. Bliss’s column in [last] weeks Pilot-Independent shows how Republicans are more interested in supporting their wealthy contributors than they are in representing the majority of the people living in their district.
When he calls for a tax cut he forgets what happened the last time the state had a large surplus. Taxes were cut under Gov. Jesse Ventura and this was followed by a recession under Gov. Tim Pawlenty. The state could not pay its bills and schools had to borrow money to pay their bills. Many economists are now forecasting an even worse recession and it will hit us soon.
I know of no increase in the income tax rate or increase in population. The only way income tax receipts could go up is because people are finding better, higher paying jobs. The economy of Minnesota is doing a lot better under Democrats control than other states are doing.
Note that Rep.Bliss also writes about income tax receipts and corporate tax receipts going up while sales tax receipts went down. He is trying to justify a cut in the income and corporations taxes while not giving the Walz rebate to everyone. Why doesn’t he tell us how much the total sales tax receipts are? They are increasing because of inflation and the spending of the COVID rebates given to us by the federal government.
He also states “...people are dealing with higher prices across the board.” This is true and it means all the poor who tend to drive older cars that use more gas pay more in gas tax. The gas tax receipts should also have increased with people driving more. He should support Gov. Walz’s proposal to give a rebate to everyone to help with inflation. This also is a one-time charge and does not affect future receipts if there is a bad recession.
Rep. Bliss also calls for eliminating the state tax on Social Security. He does not tell us that the tax is only on individuals making high extra income. How many of the seniors in his district actually pay income tax on Social Security? Most of us would be better off if he increased aid to local counties to reduce our property taxes and better fund our schools.
