Taking care of the outer circle of flowers in the Circle of Time is easy! They are all hostas that come up every year! They get plenty of sun, never need watering and are very content with rain water. They do very well in our northern Minnesota climate.
However, the inner circle of flowers is a different story. The flowers there are shaded because of the statues and for the same reason, they do not get the moisture as do the hostas in the outer circle.
Ever since Mayor Scott Bruns dedicated the Circle of Time in 2011, we have been planting begonias there, and they have been doing very well. Once in a while we have to give them a little water and a little, extra, tender-loving care. Because they do not come up every year, it gets a little expensive! Fortunately, this year, Brittany’s Floral is donating the begonias!
Thank you very much Britt! The “Aborigine,” “Early Man,” “Explorer,” “Fur Trader” and all the other characters in the Circle of Time appreciate your generosity and we know you do also. To show your appreciation, buy a flower from Brittany sometime, and ask her if she agrees in the horticulturists’ motto — “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” I’ll wager she will reply, “Not only tomorrow, but all your days thereafter.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.