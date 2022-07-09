Thanks for your hard work!

I wanted to acknowledge all of the staff at SuperOne Foods this past week who kept the shelves stocked and served our many visitors.

Early the morning of July 4, many staff were already restocking shelves when I was there.

Thanks for your hard work and smiles this week. I appreciate all of your efforts.

Cookie Haas

Walker

