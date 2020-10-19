Right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness
“A person is a person, no matter how small,” a quote from a children’s book, “Horton Hears a Who,” in which he finds a village of people living on a speck of dust and what he does to protect them from those that don’t believe him and want to destroy the speck of dust and its inhabitants.
This reminds me of the same thing with the abortion issue. Many don’t believe the unborn child is a real person and can be eliminated at will. But science has proven that the unborn child, no matter how small, is a person who has all of the proponents of a human being but just needs time to grow. He or she is just in the first stage of a new life — pre-born — infant, toddler, teen, adult, senior.
As of right now, it is not moral, ethical or legal to take that life in any of those stages except the first one in most of the United States. The reality is that we are practicing infanticide — killing babies because they are not wanted.
There have been 66,000,000 (yes, that is million) abortions since 1973, mostly done for convenience and as a form of birth control. That is a whole generation of brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, aunts and uncles, and cousins who could have been productive members of our society. Why abortion when there are so many other ways to prevent pregnancy or to use adoptive services?
But what about rape, poverty and abuse you say? Is it legal or moral to deny life to anyone for these reasons after a child is born? After all, why not wait until he/she is born and then decide whether their life is worth living? And who is to make that decision? How do we identify which unborn children will lead these terrible lives so we don’t inadvertently butcher some who might have lived good lives? And even if they do happen to be born into less desirable lives, at least they have a chance to make that life worthwhile.
This idea of preventing child abuse which might occur sometime in the future by executing the potential victims today makes no sense. There is no consistency in claiming you want to protect the lives of born children, but then destroy pre-born children in the womb. The only consistency is protecting all life from the moment that life has begun.
Have those on either side of the abortion issue thought about the possibility that they may be wrong? Consider this: If the pro-life movement is wrong, then they are guilty of trying to deny women a constitutional right. But if the pro-choice side is wrong, then they are directly responsible for the mass murder of innocent children. So the question is, would it be better to be pro-life and wrong or pro-choice and wrong?
Then there is Planned Parenthood — an abortion business founded by a racist and eugenicist, Margaret Sanger, whose main business is abortion, not women’s health. Read her article on line: “A better race through birth control.” Also, the movie, “Unplanned” depicts exactly what goes on in a Planned Parenthood facility — a true story of a dedicated office manager whose life is changed when she learns that Planned Parenthood’s main goal is abortion and its profits, not helping women.
We are very lucky to have in our area, the Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center that will help anyone with love and compassion through an unplanned pregnancy or abortion regrets. Their services are free. Their website is www.pregnancyhelpmn.com or call (218) 547-5433 or text the helpline 313131.
John Warren
Walker
