Why Igo is the candidate to vote for
After having the opportunity to evaluate both candidates who want to represent the interests of Grand Rapids and the surrounding communities in the Minnesota House of Representatives, I’ve concluded there’s only one real choice for those who want to see our neighborhoods grow and thrive. It is clear to me that Spencer Igo is the candidate that fully understands that the future of our region is dependent on good jobs.
Igo realizes the importance of keeping our legacy industries flourishing and advocates for the technological developments that will bring in new businesses and residents. If we fail to focus on these critical elements, our next generation will leave for brighter pastures and Grand Rapids will quickly become blighted. By following Igo’s vision however, we can reach heights we haven’t seen before as a community.
Spencer Igo realizes that those who say we must choose between the pristine beauty of our region and economic development are presenting us with a false dichotomy. Igo understands Minnesotans have the ingenuity and ability to deliver both promises for future generations.
That’s why on Election Day, it is critical that we send Spencer Igo to St. Paul.
Mary McNamara
Longville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.