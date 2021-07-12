Those sightings were Space X Starlink satellites

Regarding Jim Burmeister’s letter to the editor (July 7 issue) about “Sightings.” The “stars” Mr. Burmeister saw were undoubtedly Space X Starlink satellites that had recently been launched.

Space X plans to have over 1,500 of these satellites in orbit by later this year to provide internet service from space. Eventually, there will be 12,000 Starlink satellites.

I first saw these satellites last summer on a clear night while I was setting up for some Milky Way photography — quite a sight.

Bob Iversen

Hackensack

