Walker Food Shelf thank you
As a volunteer for the Walker Area Food Shelf, I have worked with many charitable neighbors and have seen many acts of kindness. Our work is inspired by a strong community that values friendship and goodwill and our mission only continues through the generosity of others.
On behalf of the WAFS, I would like to thank Jarrod and Jenelle Mankie for providing a wonderful venue that we used for fundraisers, WAFS functions and storage for the past 2.5 years. We are truly grateful for their generous support!
Jennifer Rebholz
Walker
