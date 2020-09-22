Judge Halverson is the choice of integrity

Ninth District Court Judge Charles Halverson’s opponent makes claims of this being his community. But he merely adopted it while Judge Halverson was born into it. Judge Halverson is from rural out state Minnesota. His opponent, Attorney Ben Lindstrom, was born and raised in the Twin Cities.

Judge Halverson’s opponent claims to be about law and order, [but he] attempted to dismiss cases for 10 different high-risk repeat drunk drivers on Nov. 7, 2018. This was a reckless disregard for the safety of our communities. This is not following the rule of law and it disregards our values.

I care about this because I grew up stuffing envelopes and sitting at the MADD booth at the county fair. My sister’s father died due to a drunk driving accident near Backus. This led my mom, Bonnie Alexander, to co-found the Crow Wing County chapter of MADD.

This November when you’re voting, remember a vote for Ben Lindstrom is a vote for drunk drivers.

Jessen Alexander

Pillager

