People need to start paying attention
Government is suppose to be OF the People, FOR the People, BY the people. Your government is YOU.
It is amazing that no one pays attention to what local governments do. Is it because you do not care? You trust the government? You are too busy? What?
Most people only complain if something affects them now. Your taxes go up. Your fees go up. And no one holds the government accountable.
On Dec. 5 your [Cass] County Board decided that raising fees and and penalties because a department can not live within its budget is an appropriate way of balancing their budget. This is government out of control with no accountability. And no one is paying attention.
I opposed this measure. I asked my elected commissioner to rethink their proposal. I asked my Letter of Opposition be read publicly at the meeting. What I got was no response. None. No consideration.
They adopted their new fee and penalty schedule and most of you have no idea. Change starts with you. Start paying attention. Your unaccountable and elected representatives will tax, fee and penalize you into poverty.
Its not THEIR MONEY, its yours!
Pastor Dale A.P. Anderson
Pine River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.