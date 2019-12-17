People need to start paying attention

Government is suppose to be OF the People, FOR the People, BY the people.  Your government is YOU.

It is amazing that no one pays attention to what local governments do. Is it because you do not care? You trust the government? You are too busy? What?

Most people only complain if something affects them now. Your taxes go up. Your fees go up. And no one holds the government accountable.

On Dec. 5 your [Cass] County Board decided that raising fees and and penalties because a department can not live within its budget is an appropriate way of balancing their budget. This is government out of control with no accountability. And no one is paying attention.

I opposed this measure. I asked my elected commissioner to rethink their proposal. I asked my Letter of Opposition be read publicly at the meeting. What I got was no response. None. No consideration.

They adopted their new fee and penalty schedule and most of you have no idea. Change starts with you. Start paying attention. Your unaccountable and elected representatives will tax, fee and penalize you into poverty.

Its not THEIR MONEY, its yours!

Pastor Dale A.P. Anderson

Pine River

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments