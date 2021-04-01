Dear community member
Across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have devastating effects. Here at CHI St. Joseph’s Health, we have felt the pain and loss in our own community. We’ve supported families who have been affected and mourned those we have lost.
In the last week we have seen a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Hubbard County and encourage everyone to do their part to help move us closer to ending the pandemic. The rollout of the vaccine provides a new hope and vaccine is now available to anyone 16 and older.
We want everyone in our community to be safe and get back to hugging our families and friends and shaking hands with our neighbors. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine adds one more layer of protection for you, your family, and your loved ones. Here are some key points about the COVID-19 vaccine:
• All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are very effective at preventing the disease.
• The most common side effects are pain in the arm where you got the shot, feeling tired, headache, body aches, chills, and fever.
• Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools we have available — wearing masks, staying at least 6 feet apart from people who don’t live with you, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated.
We all play a part in this effort, and you are key. Please sign up to get your COVID-19 vaccination at https://chisjh.org/coronavirus/vaccine-clinic-information/ . COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being offered weekly through CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health. We encourage you to monitor our Facebook page and website for the most recent updates.
If you have questions about vaccination clinics in Hubbard County, please contact CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health at (218) 237-5464.
If you want to know more about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines
Ben Koppelman, president CHI St. Joseph’s Health
John Lageson, MD, Chief of Staff and Hospitalist at CHI St. Joseph’s Health
