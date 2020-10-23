Social security
(From Forbes Advisor Taylor Tepper and factcheck.org, Sept. 24, 2020)
Former Vice President Joe Biden is running campaign ads that claim President Trump “signed an executive action directing funding cuts for Social Security” and “proposed slashing hundreds of billions of dollars from the Social Security trust fund every year.”
The problem is, however, this just isn’t so.
“A Biden campaign TV ad falsely claims that a government analysis of President Donald Trump’s ‘planned cuts to Social Security’ shows that ‘if Trump gets his way, Social Security benefits will run out in just three years from now,” says FactCheck.org.
The cliché that “politics ain’t beanbag” exists for a reason. Campaigns use overhyped rhetoric to distort their opponents’ positions and make them appear less electable. Seniors should rest easy and understand that their social security benefits aren’t going anywhere.
President Trump’s record on Social Security: in 2016 the President distinguished himself from other Republicans by promising to leave Social Security alone. Over the past four years, he’s pretty much done that.
Judy Kopesky
Hackensack
