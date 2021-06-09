Thanks for your support

The members of Walker American Legion Auxiliary Unit 134 would like to thank the community and summer visitors for the outpouring of support for our very successful poppy campaign this year. The Auxiliary uses this money for veterans only. Because of you, we can support our veterans at home and abroad.

We donated to Wreaths Across America at Christmas, and the veterans at May Creek Assisted Living receive fruit baskets as a thank you for their service. Last year we put together and sent 18 care packages to our local service people currently serving. We support the VA hospital in St. Cloud.

Thank you for wearing a poppy in honor of a veteran who gave the ultimate sacrifice for you to enjoy your freedom.

Carolyn Schultz

Poppy Chairman

