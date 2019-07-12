Waddle Like a Duck supports WACC
The Walker Area Community Center would like to give a shout out to Mitch and Mara Loomis and Dan and Michelle Ihrke (as well as their families), for once again planning and organizing the Waddle Like a Duck 5K, 10K and half marathon. This annual Fourth of July event helps support many of us in the community and we appreciate all they have done for us throughout the years.
Beyond the race, Mitch and Mara have helped the community center through countless volunteer hours and donations, insight and guidance. Dan and Michelle and City Sanitary, have supported us in many of the same ways — without being asked, without agenda or self-interest.
The center owes a lot to both of these very generous families. Thank you, thank you, for all that you do.
Kim Schultz
Walker Area Community Center
