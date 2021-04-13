Write Congress!
States must keep control of all elections. This is a letter to remind every eligible voter to write all Minnesota members of Congress to vote against the HR 1 bill to keep the system we’ve had forever. Vote at polling places, absentee ballots. Voter ID. Prisoners not able to vote, and no voting for 16 year olds. Spread the word!
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 425 Dirksen Senate Office Bldg., Washington, D.C. 20510, (202) 224-3244 or (888) 224-9043
Sen. Tina Smith, 720 Hart Senate Office Bldg., Washington, D.C. 20510, (202) 224-6641
Dist. 8 Rep. Pete Stauber, 126 Cannon HOB, Washington, D.C. 20515, (202) 225-8211
Dist. 7 Rep. Michelle Fischbach, 1237 Longworth HOB, Washington D.C. 20515 (202) 226-9928
Ramona Pedersen
Longville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.