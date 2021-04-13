Write Congress!

States must keep control of all elections. This is a letter to remind every eligible voter to write all Minnesota members of Congress to vote against the HR 1 bill to keep the system we’ve had forever. Vote at polling places, absentee ballots. Voter ID. Prisoners not able to vote, and no voting for 16 year olds. Spread the word!

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 425 Dirksen Senate Office Bldg., Washington, D.C. 20510, (202) 224-3244 or (888) 224-9043

Sen. Tina Smith, 720 Hart Senate Office Bldg., Washington, D.C. 20510, (202) 224-6641

Dist. 8 Rep. Pete Stauber, 126 Cannon HOB, Washington, D.C. 20515, (202) 225-8211

Dist. 7 Rep. Michelle Fischbach, 1237 Longworth HOB, Washington D.C. 20515 (202) 226-9928

Ramona Pedersen

Longville

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments