A little town with a gigantic heart
I am very proud of our little town with a gigantic heart! After our WHA Volleyball Team beat Pine River-Backus Thursday for the Subsection Championship (or the Super Bowl in my mind), the school and community needed to put in motion many events for the Section Championship game that was to be held only 48 hours later.
I would like to thank those people and companies for helping make this day and event memorable: Pat Wood and Chris Efta from the Walker Fire Department, Teah and Jana at TJ Floral, Erin Haefele at Green Scene, Jack Shriver at Subway, Dawn Anderson at the Lucky Moose, Roxie Parks at the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce, Debbie Halloway at Walker Bay Coffee, Nancy Freeman at Lundrigans and Walker General Store, Kristin Holly at Log Home Minnesota, Mark McKenna at SuperOne Foods, Sara at Holiday Statio Store and Dean Morrill at The Pilot-Independent for great pics and coverage. You all were fantastic when I called and I can’t thank you enough.
The fans of the WHA Volleyball team are awesome as well, thank you! This team felt so much love and had so much fun because of everything this little town did.
On behalf of the entire WHA Volleyball organization — we thank you for your support, kind words and memories!
Meg Naugle
Mom of player
