Thank you for making Leech Lake Walleye Tournament a success
The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce was proud to present the Leech Lake Walleye Tournament 2022 after a two-year pandemic break.
A full field of 155 teams headed out onto the water both Saturday and Sunday morning. As the sun rose above the horizon, Ellayna Hauser sang the National Anthem and Pastor John Dainsberg sent up a prayer for the safety of all our fishermen and volunteers. At that time Butch from De La Hunt Media sent them on their way.
Thank you for all the participants who were very understanding as we worked our way through a new format of catch, photo, release. Thank you to the volunteers who put in a long three days, including Walker Area Food Shelf and Leech Lake Association. Thank you to the WACC for the use of the facilities for the rule’s dinner. Also, a huge thank you to our committee who has been working on this for the past nine months.
A shout out to our sponsors who made the difference between a great event and an OK event. Those sponsors include Northern Lights Event, Hotel and Casino, Leech Lake Tourism Bureau, Enbridge, Swanson’s Bait & Tackle, Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters, Highway 18 Marine Services, Team One Stop Outdoors, Warrior Boats, Danlure, BackWater Custom Tackle & Adventure.
Also thank you to Freeman Well Drilling, Chase on the Lake, Cass CWCD, Orton’s Cenex, Super One, Next Innovations, Nei Bottling, De La Hunt Media and City Sanitary Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.