Ethnic Fest went off without a hitch
The weather was perfect, and everyone had a spring in their step as the sun rose on Sept. 10.
The Calgary Fiddlers had given their best performance the night before at Walker Bay Theater and all the entertainers were tuning their instruments. The community volunteers were getting the streets ready, and everyone could feel the excitement in the air.
Ethnic Fest 2022 went off without a hitch. The music was delightful — the dancing was superb — the food was delicious, and the arts were beautiful.
The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone who helped with this community event.
The Ethnic Fest Committee, WHA Football Team, WHA Girls Soccer Team, Walker Bay Theater, Walker Lions, Jessie from Peculiar Painter, Walker Rotary, City of Walker, PEO, set up committees, tear down committees and everyone in between. This event definitely takes an entire community. A huge thank you to all our area restaurants — they provided the best Ethnic Food ever!
The following provided room and board for our out-of-town entertainers: Shores of Leech Lake, Anderson’s Spirit of the North, Anderson’s Northland Resort, Country Inn Walker, Walker Hotel, Hiawatha Beach Resort, Anderson’s Grand Vu, Anderson’s Pine Point and Anderson’s South Shore.
Thank you to Olson Electric, Five Wings Arts Council and Walker Area Foundation. Big thank yous to First National Bank of Walker, Arvig Communications, Enbridge Energy Co., Moondance Events, Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters, Sanford Health, Spencer Ross American Legion, Paul Bunyan Communications, De La Hunt Broadcasting and RP Broadcasting.
Other sponsors include American National Bank, Christmas Point & Wild Rice Co., D.W. Jones, Hummingbird Press, Lakes Area Powersports, Loney Sales & Service, Moore’s Resort, NEI Bottling, Nistler Floor Covering, Orton Oil Cenex, Pederson Family Dental, Peculiar Painter, Shores of Leech Lake, Spitzack Building, Thrifty White Drug, Walker Dairy Queen, Adventure North Resort, First National Bank Insurances, Lake Country Power, Lampert’s Cabinets, Leech Lake Lumber, Norm’s Autobody and Repair, Northern Engineering, Pilot-Independent, Portage Brewing, Orton’s Y-Mart and Y-Bottle Shop.
Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce
