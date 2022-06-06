Rights for fourth graders?

What about the Second Amendment rights of 19 fourth graders in Texas?

These kids are dead because American society has twisted a basic right into allowing anyone access to mass killing machines. Listen, I am a life-long hunter; and there is no rational justification for assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. Hunters are not the problem, and any decent hunter only needs a gun with a maximum of five rounds. I support the basic right; I do not support public access to mass killing machines. There is a BIG difference.

Somehow America has glorified guns as an answer to something. They are a tool that needs to be controlled and used properly. We invented cars; but we have hundreds of laws controlling the safe use of this transportation tool.

Who is feeding this irrational fire?

• Any organization glorifying guns such as the NRA

• Firearm manufacturers who develop and sell these mass killing machines

• Politicians who hide behind the Second Amendment to justify these mass killing machines

• Entertainment companies who desensitize youth with violent videos (Grand Theft Auto)

• Social media where anyone can spout their chosen grievance and promote violence.

America does not need more guns; we need to control guns just like any other tool!

Plan of action:

Write your state and federal politicians to do their job and protect the public from mass killing machines.

• Pass complete background checks on all gun sales.

• Remove the liability protection for firearm manufacturers

• Ban assault rifles and high-capacity magazines (mass killing machines)

• Ban any company involved in the development, promotion and sale of ghost guns or components — a rapidly growing problem.

• Stop taking any money from the gun lobby (NRA, firearm manufacturers) — you are glorifying guns

• Stop campaigning on “protecting the Second Amendment” — you are glorifying guns.

• Pass laws requiring social media companies to alert law enforcement when people threaten violence, often a precursor to violent action.

What can I do:

• Vote for politicians who do their jobs, protect kids from mass killing machines, represent the public and not the gun lobby.

• Ensure that I do not own stock in any corporation that is “feeding the fire.”

• Teach our kids how to resolve conflict without guns or violence.

Russ Bengtson

Walker

