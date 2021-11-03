I have never believed in fake news. I do believe that reporters are lazy and do not research an issue so all of the facts are known. This results in very bad decisions being made.
A perfect example of this is shown by Ms. LaDuke in the Sunday Oct. 10 issue of the Star Tribune. She states “…it’s the dirtiest and most expensive oil in the world to extract and produce.”
Why have I not seen one reporter on TV or newspapers point this out? I did a simple Google on YouTube and many shows came telling how bad this oil is. Titles like “Canada’s tar sands, the most destructive project on earth” or “Canada’s tar sands, the largest industrial project in human history and also most destructive.”
Few people looking at this information for 15 minutes would say that it was good to build Line 3. Only those who think the creation of a few short-term jobs for themselves and don’t care about what happens to others would approve. They like global warming because of all the additional jobs for firemen, electricians, carpenters, and even funeral homes created by the destruction and death caused by fires and more powerful hurricanes.
Most of the tar sands oil is shipped to the United States so the cheaper to produce oil from here can be sold in eastern Canada. Haven’t you noticed the recent price for oil is $80 per barrel because it cost $80 to $100 to produce tar sands oil? Look at the profit our oil companies make shipping our $20 a barrel of oil to eastern Canada to sell at $80 a barrel.
Why isn’t there a law that any oil obtained from our public lands must be used in our country to keep prices lower?
Every barrel of oil produced from tar sands needs three barrels of fresh water to produce and creates 12 barrels of products that go into toxic holding ponds that are so polluted that ducks that land on it die. Even moose drinking it die. These ponds are now larger than Florida and can be seen from space.
People find the polluted water seeping into their drinking water and have a high risk of cancer. The pollution going into the air is worse than that produced by all of the cars in Canada.
Venezuela has the second largest oil reserves in the world and could easily replace any tar sands oil we use but we boycott them so they can’t sell their oil and keep prices lower. Why don’t pro-life people object to this since it also results in a high mortality rate and women and children dying from a lack of medicine that Venezuela can’t purchase? Don’t their lives matter as much as those who are aborted because they aren’t wanted?
Why aren’t the people opposed to refugees coming into the country objecting to the boycott that makes conditions so bad they must leave their country to survive?
Why doesn’t our news media inform people that there is 25 times more tar sands in Utah and Colorado than Canada, and there are test programs to extract it going on there. This takes water from farms which is needed to irrigate food crops. It should not be allowed.
The approval of Line 3 convinces me that Sen. Klobuchar, Sen. Smith and Pres. Biden don’t really care about solving global warming. It wouldn’t cost anything to stop a major source of pollution by stopping Line 3 and closing the existing line. Instead they want to ask for billions of dollars to pretend they want to do something so they can send out four or five e-mails every day asking for contributions to get more Democrats elected.
It appears to me that Ms. LaDuke has done more to prevent the future extinction of the human race then the three of them combined by stopping the expansion of the tar sands industry.
Walker
