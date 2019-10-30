If you are in Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District 113, please Vote Yes for the Capital Levy Referendum Nov. 5. This capital levy referendum is intended to pay for more reliable transportation and much needed technology for WHA School District.
Our children have been attending WHA School since they were young, starting with ECFE classes as babies. We live in the Laporte School District but decided before they were school age that we would take advantage of WHA’s open enrollment and have them go to school at WHA.
There were many factors that contributed in our decision making, but the biggest reasons were having a business in the community, more educational opportunities for our children, and for me, being very involved personally with many volunteer activities in the community of Walker itself.
The frustrating part as a parent that chooses to open-enroll their children is that we cannot vote for anything that comes up pertaining to the school district that our children attend because we live in a different school district. I know I am not the only one who is frustrated with this situation. So, I am urging those of you who can, please, Vote Yes, for this very important capital levy referendum that will be minimal in cost to the taxpayer.
We would love to have the option for transportation after their sport activities and better technology. We can’t get away from technology; it will forever be in our children’s lives, and the better technology they have access to as school children will prepare them for the “real world” when they graduate from high school.
Thank you to those who will Vote Yes Nov. 5 for the capital levy referendum. I appreciate your support in making sure that my children have the best education possible that we can give to them!
If you would like more information about this capital levy referendum, please visit our WHA PTO Facebook page.
