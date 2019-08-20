Dear Mr. Ringle:
I am a summer resident and in addition to enjoying the lake and wildlife sightings, when I come “up north” I love reading the local newspapers. Local newspapers report the wonderful things about living in smaller towns, such as fishing contests, free community picnics, turtle race winners and all the annual town festivals.
However, I often see outdated language used in some of the columns and articles. In the August 14, 2019 column, “The old and the new” by Otto Ringle, the use of sexist language was stark.
According to Ringle, “LLCA is well known with the gals at [First] National Bank in Walker.” Reading that, one might assume that [First] National Bank does not hire males for their bank teller positions.
According to Ringle, “If not, ask one of the girls at the bank.” In Minnesota the legal age of adulthood is 18. Accordingly, the female bank tellers at [First] National Bank in Walker are all age 17 or younger. Perhaps that is why, according to Ringle, “… they frantically and crazily searched for the account to which it is supposed to be deposited.”
And finally, quoting Ringle, “If you would like to help us. . .the gals at the bank won’t mind.”
They may not mind depositing our donations to LLCA, however, I would imagine they would like to be dignified by being referred to as women and men. Hopefully [First] National Bank in Walker does hire males for their open bank teller positions.
Perhaps the title of the article should just be “The Old.”
