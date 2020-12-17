We at Family Safety Network would like to extend a big thank you to the Walker American Legion. They generously donated $1,000 to our program to help us provide Christmas joy to families we work with from the community.
Their donation will provide gifts to many children and meals to several families who are struggling. More important than the presents and meals is the hope this has given to many and the belief that miracles really do happen. It truly does take a village and we are so fortunate to have the support of an organization like the Walker American Legion.
Thank you so much.
Family Safety Network
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.