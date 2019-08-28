Heartfelt thanks to all who came together to co-create the first Kokoro Open House.
To Ryan Pels who shared his many musical talents and his ability to engage an audience with warmth and kindness. Also thanks to Ryan for the sound equipment he hauled to the event, assembled, allowed other musicians to play through, disassembled, and hauled back home.
To Greg Webb for his beautiful artistry on the Kokoro cake, his support at home and for sharing his unique perspective and ideas. To Sabbastian Wilson-Webb for sharing your always-evolving and considerable musical talent and Sara Chaffee-Bates for gifting us with your beautiful voice and for your time at the Kokoro info table. (If you guys ever get married we think you should hyphenate your last names.)
To Pastor Torri Vande Zande of Union Congregational Church, for welcoming us with open arms and being so very supportive of our budding music school and performing arts center. To Mary Parrish, Gracee Rudkin, Barb Payne, Gary Kwan, Heidi Hoppe, Don Hoppe, Bonnie Mullen, Sue Johnson, Ron Merritt, Julie Rono of Union, for your considerable work behind the scenes, cleaning, serving, prepping and printing. To Jo Horak for your enthusiasm, ideas, organizing and your culinary artistry. To Mark McKenna of SuperOne Foods for your donation of food and resources for the event.
Deep thanks to Gary Dietrich for your intuitive coaching and sage business consulting, and to both you and Linnea, for your unwavering support of Kokoro. A special thank you to The Pilot Independent for helping non-profit organizations spread the word of events and activities in our community.
Thanks to all who attended. We look forward to many more occasions to come together in celebration of music and the performing arts!
Kiki Carter, executive director
Kokoro Center for Music
and the Performing Arts
