It was a sure sign that summer was coming to an end when the final Walker Community Farmers and Craft Market was held last Thursday. The 2019 season provided 16 days of fresh produce, fresh baked bread and pies, jams and preserves, hand-crafted goods, artisan jewelry, collectibles and live music to eager shoppers wanting to enjoy the best of what small communities can offer.
The Green Scene did a spectacular job hosting the market and many thanks go out to the staff. Their efforts made everything run smoothly and efficiently.
We would especially like to thank owner, Erin Haefele, for her tireless support of the Walker Area Food Shelf. Her invitation to join the market this year gave us an opportunity to talk with neighbors about our mission and enjoy the company of the community we love.
Job well done, Erin!
Walker Area Food Shelf
