Memorial Day is a reminder of all veterans and active duty military personnel who serve for us and protect our domestic tranquility. They count! You count! We all count in the 2020 Census.
Each person counted in Hubbard County will bring back about $2,800 annually to be used for critical goods and services until the 2030 Census. Roads, bridges, schools and health care are among the many things that we sometimes take for granted but receive funding for based on the Census count.
About 44.5 percent of Hubbard County residents have completed and returned the Census as of May 20. If you’re among them, thank you so much for doing your part. Congratulations go to 10 Hubbard County townships and cities where more than 50 percent of the residents have completed the Census: Helga - 77.8; Park Rapids – 67.5; Guthrie – 66.4; Fern – 57.5; Straight River – 56.7; Hendrickson – 56.3; Todd – 55.2; city of Nevis – 55; Schoolcraft – 54.1; and Rockwood – 53.3. The counts for the remaining 18 townships and cities range from 16 to 48.5 percent.
With a goal of a 100 percent count, your help is critical, wherever you live in Hubbard County. Please reach out to your relatives, friends and neighbors and encourage them to also be counted. Everyone needing more information to complete the Census can go online at my2020census.gov or call (844) 330-2920. You count!
