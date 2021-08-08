I just read Otto Ringle’s letter to the editor. I would like to add, as a past co-president of the Leech Lake Culture Alliance, along with Priscella Thompson Smith, who is president now, our organization has never been billed for the insurance, nor the lighting of the Circle of Time, the Garden Pavillion, nor the Statue of Unity.
The pavillion and the statues are on city property and were given to the city by the many donors. We have searched the minutes of all our meetings and we cannot find anything that says we are responsible for any expenses of the city.
I would also like to add, for the past few years, I have personally cleaned the Circle of Time, weeded the garden around the base and planted the begonias in the middle circle — at my expense! Otto has always said he would help me, but never has!
