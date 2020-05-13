Minnesota is facing a medical and economic crisis. At stake at this difficult time is the economic viability of our small towns and rural economy in northern Minnesota. We also have a urgent need to rebuild our infrastructure to compete in a national and world economy.
Rebuilding our sewers, bridges and roads is long overdue as many of them are deteriorating and in serious need of repair. Bonding, at very low and competitive rates, is a method that has worked for decades to build our country and rebuild after wars and other world events. Rebuilding Minnesota this way will put thousands of local residents, in every county statewide, back to work for local companies doing that work. Every dollar of those wages will then get spent on average seven times in every community to bolster our local businesses.
I urge you to contact your state lawmakers now to encourage them to support a bonding bill to put Minnesotans back to work, rebuilding our state and getting our local economy a badly needed boost. This is a win-win at a time when we badly need one!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.