We are in our second month of Session, and things are moving fast at the Capitol. The Senate has made movement on a number of notable bills, specifically, the “Biggest Tax Cut Ever,” the nurse licensure compact, and paying off the unemployment insurance fund debt. We need the House to do the same.
Minnesota’s updated budget forecast was released at the end of February. In January, we thought our surplus was going to hover around $7.8 billion. In the most recent forecast, we found out the surplus is actually $9.3 billion. This number should be shocking to everyone, because it means Minnesotans across the state are grossly over-taxed. That’s why Senate Republicans are advocating for “The Biggest Tax Cut Ever.”
Our tax plan involves permanent and ongoing tax relief for all working Minnesotans — the government has mismanaged taxpayer money for too long, and folks deserve to keep more of their hard-earned money. This proposal will provide $3.35 billion in tax relief now, and $8.5 billion over the next three years. If passed, this would be the biggest tax cut in Minnesota history.
The plan also includes ending the tax on Social Security benefits. Minnesota is currently one of only 13 states still taxing Social Security Income. This income was meant to be a promise to our seniors, and it is simply senseless to continue this antiquated tax. Families that collect any form of Social Security income, whether disability or retirement, will benefit from this cut and see an average relief of $1,313. This is one of the top issues I hear about every year, and it’s time we get this done.
The bottom line is that Minnesotans deserve to keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets and out of the government’s hands. Gov.ernor Walz’s original tax proposal included financing government expansion and a one-time gimmick check that is nothing more than wealth distribution. Senate Republicans have a firm plan for providing Minnesotans with much-needed permanent tax relief.
We also recently passed the Nurse Licensure Compact as a way to provide relief to nurses and their patients. Nurses are the conduit to healthcare, and we are currently suffering from a nationwide shortage of nurses. To fill the gaps left by nurses leaving the field, we would need to hire over 200,000 nurses nationally every year, but schools only have the ability to train a maximum of 180,000 candidates. We can make things better in Minnesota by implementing the Nurse Licensure Compact, which 39 states have already entered, with others currently working towards entering. This compact allows nurses licensed in one compact state to work in another compact state without having to be re-licensed.
We want to make it easier for nurses to move to Minnesota to work and care for patients. We’re living in a mobile economy, and entering the compact would allow nurses to follow their patients. This would also allow us to keep nurses in our state after they have been trained here. Oftentimes, nurses are trained in Minnesota, but will get licensed in another state that is part of the compact, solely so they have the freedom to move between all states involved in the compact. Entering this compact is a win-win for nurses and patients: it provides relief for over-worked nurses by allowing out-of-state nurses to work here without getting relicensed, and it allows patients to continue receiving high-quality care.
We also need to provide relief by supporting businesses and consumers, which is why one of the first bills passed off the Senate floor sought to pay off the unemployment insurance (UI) debt, while also replenishing the trust fund. Unfortunately, this bill was passed by the Senate, and House leadership refuses to act. This UI debt needed to be paid by March 15 to ensure businesses are not inundated with more taxes. Such an increase in taxes will lead to the cost being passed onto employers and consumers, further worsening the effects of inflation. As long as the debt remains unpaid, our state is paying over $50,000 a day in interest. House leadership needs to act, so we can keep our promise to businesses that they wouldn’t incur useless fees and taxes, and so that employees can maintain access to the crucial benefit.
We’ve been hard at work, and we still have a ways to go, but we are well on the way towards providing relief across the state. As leaders and lawmakers, we need to help folks by lessening the burden of inflation. Senate Republicans have already presented numerous ways to tackle these issues, and we will continue to do so.
