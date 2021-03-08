WASHINGTON — If you had the pleasure of knowing Judge Earl Maus, you know he had a very big heart. He represented the very best of Minnesota, working as a champion for fairness and compassion under the law. Every day, Earl lived his values — not only in the courtroom, but also as a father, husband and community volunteer.
Earl and I became friends through the Minnesota County Attorneys Association, when he was the Cass County Attorney. In his nearly three decades as a prosecutor and 11 years as a judge, he approached every case with an open mind and an eye toward justice and earned a reputation as a man of integrity and humor.
My husband and I were sitting beside Earl and his wife in their fish house at the Eelpout Festival on Leech Lake when I decided to run for U.S. Senate. I had been weighing it for weeks, but conversations with my colleagues and friends had left me worried that I wouldn’t be able to raise enough money to win. As we hovered over our lines in the water, Earl, then Cass County Attorney, listened attentively as I talked through all of my concerns. He told me that he believed I had done good work as a county attorney. The only question he asked me was whether I thought I could do the same in the Senate.
“Yes,” I said.
“All right then, you should run.”
That was Earl. While others approached my decision to run as a question of political viability or fundraising capability, he just wanted to make sure I thought I could do a good job and help people, politics aside.
Earl cared deeply about people. He played a key role in establishing the Crow Wing County drug court, and while serving as a judge he aided many addicts on the long path toward recovery. He understood the complex realities of substance disorders and volunteered his time to help people recover from addiction and find work and a new lease on life. Those in need could find a partner in Earl.
Five years ago, I had the chance to meet with Judge Maus along with a group of local officials and participants in the Crow Wing County drug court. I saw the pride he took in his work and the genuine love and respect he had for both those who worked in the court and those who participated in it. He always said that there was no better feeling than watching participants graduate from the program.
I send my heartfelt condolences to Earl’s wonderful wife, Jean, and his two brilliant daughters, Laura and Julia. In his 67 years on this earth, Earl gave us all a master class on what it looks like to love your community, and we are all better off for it.
