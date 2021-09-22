In the Pilot-Independent we read about COVID on the WHA football team, yet there were football players at the volleyball game.
How irresponsible can you get, coming to a game unmasked and after being COVID tested and having contact tracing among the football players at the volleyball game? How irresponsible can you get, coming to game unmasked also?
What do you mean, there is no policy or plan in place dealing with COVID cases or plans or procedures dealing with sports? It isn’t as if COVID just started — it’s been going on for over 19 months! The administration and school board should have had this in place last year.
Shame on you! You are the ones who are supposed to be protecting our children — and parents, what are you doing by letting this happen? Is there no respect for others anymore?
Yes, I know it’s your right whether [or not] you get a shot, but really this is no different than a polio, whooping cough, measles/mumps vaccine or any other vaccine. We need these shots to protect ourselves and others. It’s too late when you get COVID, as no one knows how you’ll react to it.
Even if you don’t get the vaccine, be courteous and respectful, wear a mask, distance yourself from others, and wash your hands.
School board and administration, wake up and get on board! This was inexcusable for not having a policy on COVID cases and procedures with sports when school started. Also all students should be wearing a mask in school to be protected.
